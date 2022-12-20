Home Nation

Meghalaya: Two suspended Cong MLAs join ruling NPP

The two legislators also resigned from the Assembly. In February this year, Congress suspended all its five MLAs in the state as they declared their support for the NPP-led MDA.

Published: 20th December 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Suspended Meghalaya Congress MLAs Ampareen Lyngdoh and Mohendro Rapsang resigned from the party on Monday and joined the National People’s Party (NPP), in presence of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. 

The two legislators also resigned from the Assembly. In February this year, Congress suspended all its five MLAs in the state as they declared their support for the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) which has the Bharatiya Janata Party as a constituent as well.

In her resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lyngdoh, wrote that Congress had lost touch with the people of the state. “I have been a staunch supporter and foot soldier of the Congress…However, recent developments within the party have led me to believe that it has lost its sense of direction. There has been a pressing need for the party and its leadership to reflect on this. Sincere and honest attempts to lead such self-introspection, I believe, have failed,” Lyngdoh wrote. 

“…I no longer believe it is the best platform for me to serve them. It is with deep regret, therefore, that I am writing to tender my formal resignation from primary membership, effective immediately,” she further wrote. Lyngdoh and Rapsang were inducted into the NPP at a function attended among others by the party’s national president and CM Conrad K Sangma. According to observers of Meghalaya politics, it is only a matter of time before the remaining three Congress MLAs desert the party to contest the state elections, in February, on the tickets of other parties.

The Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 polls but in February,  12 of the party’s 17 MLAs switched over to the TMC, making it the state’s main opposition overnight.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya Congress MLAs Ampareen Suspended resigned National People’s Party Conrad Sangma
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp