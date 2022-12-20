MVA demands resignations of Maharashtra CM Shinde over NIT land scam

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday over the alleged allocation of five acres of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) land to 16 developers at throwaway prices.

Uddhav Thackeray said that CM Eknath Shinde should first resign and face the inquiry fairly. He said if the incumbent CM remains in his post, then there are chances that he may manipulate the outcome of the report.

MVA alleged that Eknath Shinde when he was serving as the urban development minister under the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government allocated five acres of NIT land meant for the redevelopment of slum dwellers to 16 developers. The MVA further stated that land worth Rs 100 crores was given at a throwaway price of Rs two crores.

The Bombay High Nagpur bench even passed a scathing order against the government for interfering in the administration decisions when the matter was pending before the court.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde refuted all allegations while deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the government has already put the stay over the allocations of the land to the developers. He said that the government has also cancelled the allocations of these plots.

However, Uddhav Thackeray said, "If all is well, then why did the government cancel the allocations of this plot to developers? There must be something fishy and the incumbent government is trying to cover it up. But we will continue to fight and demand the resignation of Shinde.

Both the houses of the Maharashtra assembly were stalled by Opposition legislators over Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The MVA protested and walked out of the upper house.

Leader of Oppositions Ajit Pawar was reluctant to take up the NIT issue in the morning. Pawar said that the allocations of funds to MLAs were the main issue that he raised in the house. But after pressure from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) group, Pawar later raised this issue in the lower house.

