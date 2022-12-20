Home Nation

NCERT to bring balanced perspective of all genders in new curriculum, textbooks: Parliamentary panel

t also said efforts should be made to make content portrayal and visual depiction gender inclusive.

Published: 20th December 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image of textbooks used for representational purposes.

Image of textbooks used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NCERT will work towards bringing a balanced perspective of all genders in the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and in its textbooks, according to a parliamentary committee.

The panel had earlier recommended that to address the under-representation of women and girls in school textbooks or them being depicted only in traditional roles, a thorough analysis from the viewpoint of gender bias and stereotypes should be undertaken by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

It also said efforts should be made to make content portrayal and visual depiction gender inclusive.

On Monday, the report of the Reforms in Content and Design of School Text Books Committee on the action taken by the government on its recommendations and observations was tabled in Parliament.

"The committee has been informed that the NCERT has taken note of all the issues raised by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports and will contribute adequately to bringing in a balanced perspective of all the gender in the NCF, syllabus and all the textbooks which will be developed as a follow-up of NCFs. The process of development of NCFs has already been initiated by the NCERT," it said.

Earlier, the panel had also recommended that textbooks should have a greater portrayal of women in new and emerging professions as role models with a focus on their contributions and pathway of achieving the same.

This will help in instilling self-esteem and self-confidence among all, particularly girls, it had said.

"While examining the textbooks, other issues like environment sensitivity, human values, issues of children with special needs etc. can also be looked up for adequate inclusion in the School textbooks," the panel had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCERT NCF genders textbooks
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp