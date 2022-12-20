Home Nation

NCW summons Congress leader over 'misogynistic' remark against Smriti Irani

The remarks are outrageous and extremely derogatory and the Commission strongly condemns such statements.

Published: 20th December 2022 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Irani(File Photo | PTI)

Smriti Irani(File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women on Tuesday summoned Congress leader Ajay Rai over his "misogynistic" and "derogatory" remark against Union minister Smriti Irani.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress leader had on Monday said Irani only comes to her constituency Amethi to show "latkas" and "jhatkas", an unflattering reference to dance moves that provoked a sharp response from the BJP.

"The National Commission for Women has come across several media reports on a controversial remark made by Congress leader Ajay Rai against Union Minister Smriti Irani," the NCW said.

"The Commission has taken cognizance of the misogynistic remark made by Mr Rai. The remarks are outrageous and extremely derogatory and the Commission strongly condemns such statements. The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter and sent a notice to Mr Rai to appear before it on 28.12.2022 at 12 PM," the NCW said in a statement.

Asked if Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, Rai had told reporters, "It has been the seat of the Gandhi family. Rahul ji has been the Lok Sabha MP from there. So has been Rajiv (Gandhi) ji and Sanjay (Gandhi) ji, and they have served it."

"Most of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure. Half of the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes, shows 'latka-jhatka', and leaves," Rai, who is a regional chief of the party had said.

Currently, Amethi is represented in Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Irani.

Responding to the statement, Irani said Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi needed a new scriptwriter.

"You and Mummy ji need to get your misogynistic (misogynist) goons a new speechwriter," the Union Minister for Women and Child Development had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smriti Irani Misogynistic remark NCW Congress
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp