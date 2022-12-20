Ranchi Diary: Soren trying to avoid disappointing leaders

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Soren trying to avoid disappointing leaders

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is reluctant to appoint heads of boards, corporations despite having names for the chiefs of boards and corporations in Jharkhand finalised long back, He is apprehensive that it may lead to disappointment for many leaders, both in Congress and JMM. Notably, more than 2 dozen boards and corporations are still headless for which leaders are strongly lobbying. JMM insiders say, when the names will be declared, leaders will start expressing their disappointment, which may discomfort Soren.

Jharkhand to get 26,000 assistant teachers soon

In order to deal with the dearth of teachers in Jharkhand schools, the State government will soon appoint 25,996 assistant teachers with the help of respective panchayats and school management committees across schools. The government took this decision due to the scrapping of the JSSC rules by Jharkhand High Court calling it unconstitutional under which only students who have passed class 10th and 12th from a school in Jharkhand are eligible for sitting in exams. Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto said if they approach a higher court, it will take a lot of time and will hamper teaching activities in schools.

Para teachers account for 55% in J’khand

A survey conducted on the dismal state of the schooling system, especially post Covid-19 in Jharkhand, in 138 primary and upper-primary schools in 16 districts revealed that para-teachers accounted for a majority of teachers. About 55 per cent have ‘lower qualifications and less training’ than regular teachers. The report was prepared by social economist Jean Dreze and researcher Paran Amitava and released on roadscholarz.net. The survey pointed out that this was at a time when the teachers said that “most” pupils had forgotten how to read and write by the time schools reopened after the pandemic. The study also revealed that none of the surveyed schools has functional toilets, electricity and water supply.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

