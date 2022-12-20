Rift in Jharkhand Congress as demand for state chief’s removal intensifies

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another indication of infighting in Jharkhand Congress, the newly appointed party officials are demanding the removal of state president Rajesh Thakur alleging him of weakening the party by implementing BJP’s agenda among the Congress workers. They also charged Thakur of being in regular contact with former Jharkhand incharge RPN Singh, who joined BJP a few months ago.

In order to press their demand, state Congress functionaries along with the party workers will meet the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in January. Before that, a statewide ‘Jan Jagaran Abhiyan’ will also be launched by the state Congress functionaries and workers from Bokaro on January 24.

“If Rajesh Thakur stays on the post, he will finish the party by 2024 and it will be difficult for us to go to the people during the polls,” said state Congress general secretary Alok Kumar Dubey. Before joining BJP, RPN Singh had made him the state Congress chief and hence he is working on Singh’s behest implementing his agenda in the party, he added. Another senior leader of the state Congress committee, LPN Shahdeo alleged that if Thakur is not removed immediately, he will join BJP along with other party workers before 2024 elections.

“Work is not being done according to the ideology of the Congress party due to which there is disappointment among the party workers in all 24 districts,” said Shahdeo. Those in favour of the state Congress chief, however, said, “Those who are pointing fingers at Rajesh Thakur are questioning the decision taken by top Congress leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and national Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge,” said state Congress general secretary Rakesh Sinha.

RANCHI: In yet another indication of infighting in Jharkhand Congress, the newly appointed party officials are demanding the removal of state president Rajesh Thakur alleging him of weakening the party by implementing BJP’s agenda among the Congress workers. They also charged Thakur of being in regular contact with former Jharkhand incharge RPN Singh, who joined BJP a few months ago. In order to press their demand, state Congress functionaries along with the party workers will meet the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in January. Before that, a statewide ‘Jan Jagaran Abhiyan’ will also be launched by the state Congress functionaries and workers from Bokaro on January 24. “If Rajesh Thakur stays on the post, he will finish the party by 2024 and it will be difficult for us to go to the people during the polls,” said state Congress general secretary Alok Kumar Dubey. Before joining BJP, RPN Singh had made him the state Congress chief and hence he is working on Singh’s behest implementing his agenda in the party, he added. Another senior leader of the state Congress committee, LPN Shahdeo alleged that if Thakur is not removed immediately, he will join BJP along with other party workers before 2024 elections. “Work is not being done according to the ideology of the Congress party due to which there is disappointment among the party workers in all 24 districts,” said Shahdeo. Those in favour of the state Congress chief, however, said, “Those who are pointing fingers at Rajesh Thakur are questioning the decision taken by top Congress leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and national Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge,” said state Congress general secretary Rakesh Sinha.