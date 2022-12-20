Rural polls: BJP MPs asked to cash in on anti-TMC sentiment

Pronab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Considering next year’s panchayat elections a litmus test to gauge the organisation’s grassroot level strength, the BJP MPs in West Bengal on Monday have been asked to launch campaigns aiming to consolidate anti-Trinamool Congress electorates.

In a meeting held in Kolkata, the saffron camp’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh asked the MPs to visit the rural pockets of their constituencies from January. The party members have been told to use the resentment among rural people over the issue of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat functionaries’ corruption as a tool to bring the anti-ruling party votes in the favour of the party.

The ruling TMC is currently facing discontent in rural areas as names of thousands of ineligible TMC functionaries and their relatives were found in the list of the Centre’s housing scheme for the poor. “Besides, there are other government schemes in which the satraps of the ruling party were involved in corruption. We need to showcase the corruption issue in intensified way before the rural polls,’’ said a BJP leader.

A month after the 2021 Lok Sabha results in 2019, in which the BJP made deep inroads in the state, CM Mamata Banerjee in a meeting had warned the party leaders that those involved in taking ‘cut money’ from government schemes and other corrupt practices would be put behind bars. Mamata’s warning had triggered large-scale protests across the state.

KOLKATA: Considering next year’s panchayat elections a litmus test to gauge the organisation’s grassroot level strength, the BJP MPs in West Bengal on Monday have been asked to launch campaigns aiming to consolidate anti-Trinamool Congress electorates. In a meeting held in Kolkata, the saffron camp’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh asked the MPs to visit the rural pockets of their constituencies from January. The party members have been told to use the resentment among rural people over the issue of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat functionaries’ corruption as a tool to bring the anti-ruling party votes in the favour of the party. The ruling TMC is currently facing discontent in rural areas as names of thousands of ineligible TMC functionaries and their relatives were found in the list of the Centre’s housing scheme for the poor. “Besides, there are other government schemes in which the satraps of the ruling party were involved in corruption. We need to showcase the corruption issue in intensified way before the rural polls,’’ said a BJP leader. A month after the 2021 Lok Sabha results in 2019, in which the BJP made deep inroads in the state, CM Mamata Banerjee in a meeting had warned the party leaders that those involved in taking ‘cut money’ from government schemes and other corrupt practices would be put behind bars. Mamata’s warning had triggered large-scale protests across the state.