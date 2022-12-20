Home Nation

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter

A police official said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in Zainapora area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants

Published: 20th December 2022 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Shopian, J&K | Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists, 3 LeT terrorists killed at Munjh Marg area.(Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The police on Tuesday said three militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba including two involved in targeted killings were killed in an early morning encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police official said acting on specific information about the presence of militants, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, CRPF and army in the Munjh Marg area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district last night to track down the militants.

He also said that after plugging off all the possible escape routes, the security men zeroed in on the target area, where the militants were hiding.

After finding themselves trapped, militants fired on the search party and in the ensuing gunfight, three LeT militants were killed.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two of the three slain militants have been identified.

He identified the two slain militants as Lateef Lone R/o Shopian and Umar Nazir R/o Anantnag.

“Lateef was involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat while Umer was involved in killing of Till Bahadur Thapa, a labourer from Nepal,” the ADGP said.

He also added that an AK 47 rifle and 2 pistols were recovered from the encounter site.

