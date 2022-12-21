3 Independent  MLAs to back BJP in Gujarat House session

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Three rebel Bharatiya Janata Party leaders elected as Independent MLAs in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections have extended their support to the BJP. Ahead of the first session of the newly-formed 15th Legislative Assembly in Gandhinagar, three MLAs - Dhavalsinh Zala, Dharmendra Sinh Vaghela, and Mavji Desai announced their support to the ruling BJP in the state. On Tuesday, the MLAs handed over the letter of support to the BJP to Governor Acharya Devvrat. While talking to the media, Dhaval Jhala said, “We three originally belonged to BJP and we have extended our support to the BJP government with emotion. I am inspired by the public-oriented works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, we have given our support letter to the governor.” Dhavalsinh Zala contested from Bayad, Dharmendra Sinh Vaghela from Vaghodia, and Mavji Desai from Dhanera.