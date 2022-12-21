Congress challenges Puducherry CM Rangasamy to quit NDA if 'committed' to securing statehood

Home Nation

As there are differences in policy on the development of the UT, between the AINRC and BJP, the NDA alliance will not survive long, said former CM V Narayanasamy.

Published: 21st December 2022 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 10:11 PM

N Rangasamy

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today challenged Puducherry Chief Minister  N Rangasamy to come out of its alliance with the BJP if he was committed to securing statehood for Puducherry since its ally was not in consonance on the issue of statehood.

Narayanasamy was referring to the then Union Minister of State for  Home Affairs Kishen Reddy’s reply in Lok Sabha in July 2019 stating that the government of India had decided to continue with the present status of Puducherry as UT and there was no proposal pending with the Government of India for grant of Statehood to Puducherry.

Now, Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam had stated at a press conference on Wednesday that the BJP government at the centre would take a decision on statehood, after considering whether it would be good for Puducherry or not. 

There is no clarity on the time the Prime Minister will take to decide on statehood and it could mean a long wait too. So far Puducherry government has not taken any steps to get statehood, said Narayanasamy.

When Rangasamy is asserting the requirement of statehood for Puducherry’s development and the BJP has not shown any interest in this regard, how could the parties continue together, asked Narayanasmy.  

As there are differences in policy on the development of the UT, between the AINRC and BJP, the NDA alliance will not survive long, said the former Puducherry Chief Minister.

"Already, there are super CM, the Lt Governor, and others acting as Chief ministers, reducing  Rangasamy to a ‘dummy' CM,’’ he said.  If the Chief Minister has a spine, he should resign and lead an agitation for securing statehood, said Narayanasamy adding that Congress will extend support after getting the nod from party leadership.

Narayanasany added that he himself along with Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam and PCC President A V Subramanian will participate and proclaimed to give a written assurance in this regard.

Either Rangasamy comes out of the alliance and leads a struggle against the Central government, or the Secular Democratic Progressive alliance will lead an agitation and  Rangasamy can extend support to secure statehood, said Narayanasamy.

