Country facing shortage of 864 IPS officers, minister tells Parliament 

That means the country is facing a shortage of 864 IPS officers to touch the sanctioned strength of IPS offices in the country.

Published: 21st December 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At a time when the government is talking about everyone’s security and everyone’s development, the country is facing a shortage of officers of Indian Police Services (IPS). The shortages persisting on account various factors such retirement of IPS officers every year, resignations, death and removal from services prominent among others.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to the question of a member said, “As on January 1 in 2022, the authorised strength of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers is 4,984 against which 4,120 IPS officers are in position.”  That means the country is facing a shortage of 864 IPS officers to touch the sanctioned strength of IPS offices in the country.

He also informed that 226 posts in the Central organisations like Central Armed Police Forces and the Central Police Organization, which are  used to  be manned by IPS officers from Superintendent of Police rank to the rank of director general(DG), are still unfilled.

In reply to a specific query whether IPS officers are not opting to go on central deputations, Rai said: “This year, 144 IPS officers have applied for central deputation. 95 IPS officers have been appointed till date in Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations (CPOs).

