Cross FIRs lodged by students, security guards in Allahabad University violence case

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the Allahabad University campus remaining closed on Tuesday following a violent clash between students and security guards, two cross-FIRs were lodged at the Colonelganj police station in Prayagraj.

The clash had taken place on Monday leaving around a dozen students injured.

While one FIR was lodged by a former student leader Vivekanand Pathak against 30-40 security guards of the university late on Monday, the other was lodged by a university security guard against eight student leaders on Tuesday.

Confirming the registration of two FIRs from both sides, inspector Colonelganj, Ram Mohan Rai claimed that the probe into the violence was on.

However, a heavy police contingent, comprising RAF, PAC and local police, was deployed on the campus even as varsity authorities had announced the closure of the university on Tuesday.

The Police and district administration were busy talking to the agitated students on Tuesday as they had given an ultimatum of 48 hours to the police authorities to act against the security guards. They had also lodged an FIR against AU chief proctor Prof Harsh Kumar in the matter.

Former student leader Vivekanand Pathak, who is state general secretary of the Congress party, had lodged a complaint with the Colonelganj police on Monday night itself. Pathak had named three security guards — Prabhakar Singh, MK Pandey and Tara Chandra — in his complaint. The FIR was lodged on his complaint against 30-40 unnamed persons as well.

The second FIR was lodged by Prabhakar Singh, the security guard against eight student leaders including Pathak on Tuesday.

