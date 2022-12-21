Eight girl students on study tour in Manipur killed in road accident

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: At least eight girl students died and over 20 others sustained injuries when a bus they were travelling in overturned in Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday.

Five girls died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to a hospital. Another girl passed away later.

The injured were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and a private hospital in Imphal. The condition of several of them is stated to be critical.

The students of Thambal Marik Higher Secondary School in Yairipok of Thoubal district in the Imphal valley had set out on a study tour to Khoupum in the Noney district in two buses. One of the buses in which they were travelling, overturned near Tuivon village.

The site of the accident is around 55 km from Imphal.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed grief over the deaths. “Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of a bus carrying schoolchildren at the Old Cachar Road today. SDRF, Medical team and MLAs have rushed to the site to coordinate the rescue operation. Praying for the safety of everyone in the bus,” he tweeted.

The state's education department has asked all schools not to organise excursions till January 10 to avoid similar incidents in the winter foggy conditions. It warned that the heads of the schools would be held responsible in the event of any untoward incident.

