Haridwar: Two booked for making indecent cartoon of Ramdev based on 'Besharam Rang'

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Two people have been booked for allegedly making cartoons of Baba Ramdev and making them viral on social media.

A disciple of Baba Ramdev had lodged a case against a cartoonist and a reporter at Kankhal police station in Haridwar, accusing them of making and circulating obscene cartoons. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The Cartoon in question was based on the controversial song 'Besharam Rang' from Siddharth Anand's upcoming film 'Pathaan' featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The cartoon reportedly depicts Ramdev wearing saffron underwear and is seen hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a pose similar to the one featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika from the music video.

Raman Panwar, a resident of Kankhal, had alleged in his complaint to the inspector Mukesh Chauhan that a cartoonist named Hemant Malviya had "hurt the sentiments" of yoga guru Baba Ramdev by making "objectionable" and "derogatory" cartoons.

In his complaint, Pawar accused the duo were accused of "tarnishing" the image of the yoga guru by making indecent and obscene posters of him and making them viral on social media.

They were booked under section 153A of the IPC on the charge of inciting religious sentiments. SSP City Swatantra Kumar Singh said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

