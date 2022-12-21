Flutter in Chhattisgarh Congress over CM aspirant remark

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh’s sulking Congress leader TS Singhdeo, health minister in the Bhupesh Baghel-led ministry, has kept his chief ministerial hopes alive ahead of the Assembly polls due next year. On Tuesday, Singhdeo told the media that he is going to take some decisions “regarding his future” ahead of the polls, creating a flutter in the party circles. Singhdeo considers himself the CM-in-waiting ever since Rahul Gandhi reportedly gave him his word for a 2.5-year rotational arrangement with Baghel after the Congress came to power in the state in 2018.

The CM aspirant said he would decide after holding discussions with party workers. To a question as to how he would convince his “disillusioned” supporters, he said his decision depended upon the workers’ views and the issues that lead them to work.

Last year, Singhdeo met Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders in Delhi who promised to “resolve the issue.” Yet nothing happened. On Tuesday’s remarks, the opposition BJP said Singhdeo’s betrayed signs of frustration. “Such a statement implies that there is a policy of going solo with no teamwork existing in the government. Earlier too, a senior minister had publicly expressed his annoyance over the work carried out in his area. It clearly shows what’s going on within the Congress”, said Narayan Chandel, the leader of Opposition.

However, CM Bhupesh Baghel found nothing wrong in what his senior cabinet colleague said. “Everyone has a right to decide about their future. We also take a decision after consulting party workers. His (Singhdeo) statements have been misinterpreted,” Baghel said. Senior Congress leaders maintained that the party never talked about the 2.5-year formula. “After Singhdeo’s comments, it’s going to be a wait-and-watch situation in Chhattisgarh,” said an observer.

