Harshest winter period starts with season’s coldest night in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: 'Chilai Kalan', the coldest and harshest winter period in the Valley with high chances of snow and rains to begin in Srinagar, Kashmir from Wednesday.

The ‘Chilai Kalan’ goes on for 40 days starting on December 21 and ending on January 31.

During the 40-day period, Kashmir remains in the grip of intense cold wave conditions. The night temperature usually remains many degrees below the freezing point.

With the onset of Chilai Kalan, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season. The night temperature dropped to -4.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while the Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a night temperature of -6.2 degrees Celsius.

A weather department official said the night temperatures would remain below freezing in the coming days. He said there are chances of light to moderate rain and snow over isolated places including in plains from December 25/26 due to feeble Western Disturbance.

The all-time lowest temperature recorded in the Valley in December had been - 12.8 degree Celsius in the year 1934.

Due to intense cold wave conditions in Chilai Kalan, the taps and water bodies freeze during the night and people have to heat up the water supply lines in order to de-freeze the taps.

Traditional Pheran (long woollen coats) and Kangri (firepot) are being used to stay warm during this time.

The ‘Harissa’, a meshed meat delicacy that is served hot at breakfast, is favourite among the locals during the Chilai Kalan. It is a popular winter delicacy and is prepared by grounding mutton to a paste and cooking it with rich and aromatic spices. People also consume dried vegetables known as ‘Hokhe suen’ during the winter in the Valley.

Kashmir used to witness heavy snowfall during Chilai Kalan with long icicles hanging from the rooftops of houses. Abdul Aziz, an elderly resident said that snow in ‘Chilai Kalan’ is very important and crucial for the Valley.

“The snow during the ‘Chilai Kalan’ remains frozen and provides water supply to the water bodies during the summers. The snowfall may cause temporary disturbances in daily life but in the long run, it is in the interest and benefit of the people,” he said.

Both metered and non-metered areas in the Valley are facing frequent power cuts during the day. While the metered areas are facing over 4.5 hours of power curtailment, the metered areas are facing over nine hours of power curtailment. Besides, the power curtailment schedule, there are also unscheduled power cuts.

The 40-day period (Chilai Kalan) is followed by a 20-day long Chilai Khurd (small cold) and a 10-day long Chilai Bachha (baby cold).

