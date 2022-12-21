Hiding religion in marriage now punishable in Haryana

Home Nation

Anyone concealing their religion with an intention to marry shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, which may extend up to 10 years.

Published: 21st December 2022

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A person will not be allowed to convert or adopt another religion for the purpose of marriage as the BJP-led Haryana government has notified rules to implement a law against religious conversions, placing the burden of proof of innocence on the accused. 

The rules say if the conversion is done by allurement, use of force, coercion or fraudulent means, including the use of digital mode, there is a provision for imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of not less than Rs 1 lakh. Anyone concealing his religion with an intention to marry shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, which may extend up to 10 years and shall be 
liable to pay a fine not less than Rs 3 lakh.

Anyone conducting a mass conversion can be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years and may extend up to 10 years. The person will also be liable to pay a fine not less than Rs 4 lakh. Any person who intends to organise the conversion will have to seek permission from the district magistrate.

Under the rules, “any person intending to convert shall prior to such conversion, must give a declaration in Form ‘A’ to the district magistrate. In case the person intended to be converted is a minor, both parents or surviving parent, as the case may be, shall give a declaration in Form B.’’

The rule said: “Any religious priest or any person who intends to organise conversion under the Act shall give prior notice in Form C to the district magistrate of the district where such conversion is proposed to be organised.” 

The rules state that any person aggrieved by any order of a district magistrate passed under the relevant provisions of the Act may file an appeal within 30 days from the date of receipt of a certified copy of the order before the divisional commissioner concerned.

Matter of faith

On March 22, the state Assembly passed the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022, amid Cong walkout. The law notified on 
Dec 15 is on the lines of a similar law in BJP-ruled Himachal and UP

What the law says

It’s aimed at stopping religious  conversion through force, undue influence or allurement

In an intended case of conversion, district magistrates will have to publish a public notice and invite objections, if any

Any person intending to convert will prior to such conversion give a declaration in a form to the DM of the district to which one belongs

In case the person intended to be converted is a minor, both of the parents or surviving parent, will give a declaration in a separate form

Anyone hiding his religion with an intention to marry can be imprisoned for three years, which may extend up to 10 years

One will have to specify reason, how long s/he has been professing the religion which they have decided to renounce, whether they belong to SC or ST, occupation and the monthly income

