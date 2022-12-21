Home Nation

Lucknow Diary: Speculation rife over Rajbhar rejoining BJP 

The latest indication of increasing proximity came to the fore when Rajbhar was spotted sitting beside UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation meet.

Speculation rife over Rajbhar rejoining BJP 
Having parted ways with the SP-led alliance which had taken shape ahead of 2022 UP Assembly elections, OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is again gravitating to the ruling BJP with which it had broken its alliance in 2019 over seat allocation in general elections. The latest indication of increasing proximity came to the fore when SBSP chief OP Rajbhar was spotted sitting beside UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation meet on Monday. Rajbhar has been going gaga over BJP government especially Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for some time.

VHP to launch drive against ‘love jihad’
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to launch an 11-day nationwide drive against forced religious conversions (love jihad) from today. The VHP insiders claim that the drive’s aim is to execute ‘ghar wapsi’ (homecoming) of thousands of Hindus who were ‘forced’ to embrace Islam or Christianity. Calling it an awareness drive for those who want to come back to Sanatan dharma, the outfit is believed to have identified 1,000 sensitive districts across the country which have recorded a high rate of religious conversions in recently. The drive will conclude on December 31. 

Action against docs for skipping govt posting 
The state government is ready to crack whip on super-specialty doctors, who skip two-year mandatory posting at a government medical institute as per the bond they sign at the time of joining their medical course. As per the bond, if they fail to comply with the clause, the doctors would be liable to face legal action, including FIR for recovery. Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College in Meerut has lodged a first FIR in this connection stating that the candidates concerned violated the bond. Among the 132 candidates from the 2018 super-speciality batch, three didn’t turn up to serve the bond. One of them was supposed to join at Meerut, and the others (one each) at Prayagraj and Lucknow. 

