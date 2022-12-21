Masks back up, booster shots: Centre's advice amid Covid surge in China

By Online Desk

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a high-level review meeting with top officials and experts to chalk out strategies to prevent another spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This comes after a surge in infections in China.

Medical experts have predicted that more than 60 per cent of China’s population is likely to be infected in the next three months.

The secretaries of the departments of health, Ayush, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog VK Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman NL Arora, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

After the meeting concluded, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance."

The meeting comes a day after the secretary of the Union Health ministry Rajesh Bhushan asked state governments and Union Territories to submit samples of positive cases on a priority basis to the genome sequencing laboratories.

"ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, the United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through...INSACOG (Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortium) network," health ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to all states and UTs.

"Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same," Bhushan wrote.

Bhushan also highlighted that India with its focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of the coronavirus and is having around 1,200 cases on a weekly basis.

Key points from meeting

The Centre's focus will be on blocking the new Covid cases from entering the country. Domestic and international airports are expected to come up with new guidelines for passengers after consultation with Covid experts.

The health ministry has also directed all states and Union territories to increase the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants.

The government has said samples of all Covid positive cases should be sent daily to INSACOG genome sequencing labs mapped with all states and Union Territories. INSACOG is a forum under the Health Ministry to study and monitor various strains of Covid in India.

Indian travellers returning from abroad, the Covid strains currently in the country and prevention protocols for the upcoming New Year celebrations would also be discussed, according to media reports.

People especially senior citizens have been advised to take booster shots.



What changed?

According to the Centre, around 35 lakh Covid cases continue to be reported every week globally, however, Dr NK Arora, chairman of the Covid-19 working group NTAGI, asserted that there is nothing to panic about as the country's system is "vigilant".

The country has reported 129 fresh infections over the last 24 hours and the number of active cases currently stands at 3,408. One death was recorded over the last 24 hours --- taking the total to 5,30,677.

China is reportedly struggling to contain a surge in Covid-related deaths after an abrupt shift from its Zero Covid policy that imposed strict lockdowns and mass testing.

The Zero Covid strategy had sparked massive protests after 10 people were killed in an apartment fire, allegedly because fire engines could not effectively fight the flames due to barricading protocol in the area.

Amid the fears of the Covid outbreak reaching India, Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding Covid norms in the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mandaviya said Covid guidelines should be strictly followed during the yatra and the use of masks, and sanitiser is implemented.

In response to the health minister's letter, Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda said that if the government brings any Covid protocols then they will follow them while pointing out that the Parliament session is underway and there are no protocols implemented there either.

(With inputs from agencies)

