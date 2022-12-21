Opposition members walk out of Lok Sabha demanding discussion on border issue with China

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties walked out of Lok Sabha Wednesday seeking a discussion on the border issue with China.

As soon as the House assembled for the Zero Hour, Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members staged the walkout, followed by MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Janata Dal (United).

Congress' Leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged Speaker Om Birla to allow a discussion on the India-China issue, saying it is the opposition's right.

"We have been demanding a discussion on the China issue since morning. Discussion is happening on TV, everywhere outside (the Parliament). Give an opportunity to the opposition to discuss it. It is our right," he said.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the TMC also pressed for a discussion.

The House later resumed discussion on the issue of drug menace.

