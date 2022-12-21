Home Nation

Opposition protest in Parliament complex, demand discussion on border tensions with China

MPs of around 12 other opposition parties including CPI, CPI-M, RJD, JDU, Shiv Sena, DMK and NCP also joined with the Congress leaders in protest and raised slogans against the government.

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, DMK's TR Baalu and other members stage a protest demanding discussion on national security and Indo-China border dispute.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leaders of various opposition parties staged a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex on Wednesday to demand a discussion on the border tensions between India and China.

The protest was led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, among others, took part in the protest.

MPs of around 12 other opposition parties including CPI, CPI-M, RJD, JDU, Shiv Sena, DMK and NCP also joined the protest and raised slogans against the government.

They said the government will have to answer questions in Parliament on transgressions by China and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence on the issue.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter Session started on December 7.

Several Opposition MPs have given adjournment notices in both Houses of Parliament, seeking a discussion on the issue.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", according to the Indian Army.

