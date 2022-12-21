Home Nation

Rajasthan couple jump into well with daughter, all three dead

The incident happened in Sanjhi village in Rajasthan's Pali district on Wednesday.

Published: 21st December 2022 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

(Representational image)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A married couple died by suicide by jumping into a well along with their four-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's Pali district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Sanjhi village.

The couple had a three-year-old son, who was unwell. The child died while he was being taken to a hospital, they said.

Upset by the loss of their son, Bhalaram Meghwal (30) and his wife Meera (26) killed themselves and their daughter Nikita as well, local SHO Uday Singh said.

He said a suicide note was recovered from Bhalaram's possession.

The bodies were taken out off the well and were undergoing post-mortem examination, the officer said, adding that the matter has been registered under CrPC section 174.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Pali couple kill themselves
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp