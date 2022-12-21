Rajasthan couple jump into well with daughter, all three dead

By PTI

JAIPUR: A married couple died by suicide by jumping into a well along with their four-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's Pali district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Sanjhi village.

The couple had a three-year-old son, who was unwell. The child died while he was being taken to a hospital, they said.

Upset by the loss of their son, Bhalaram Meghwal (30) and his wife Meera (26) killed themselves and their daughter Nikita as well, local SHO Uday Singh said.

He said a suicide note was recovered from Bhalaram's possession.

The bodies were taken out off the well and were undergoing post-mortem examination, the officer said, adding that the matter has been registered under CrPC section 174.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

