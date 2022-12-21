Syed Ali Geelani's house among 3 Jamaat-e-Islami properties seized in Srinagar

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In its ongoing crackdown against the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, the district authorities have ordered sealing of three properties of the religious-political separatist organisation in Srinagar, including a two-storeyed house of deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, under UAPA.

The Srinagar district magistrate has ordered the sealing of a two-storeyed residential house built over 17marla and 199sq.ft of land under Survey No. 1388/307 at Barzulla in Srinagar in the name of Geelani and Firdous Ahmad Asmi vide mutation No. 2646. The second property comprises land measuring 1kanal and 7marla at Khushipora Shalateng under survey No. 279 and 280 in the name of Jamaat district president Bashir Ahmad Lone vide mutation No. 2949.

The third property is land measuring 1kanal and 3marla at Khushipora Shalateng under survey No. 276 in the name of Lone vide mutation No. 2950. “And whereas, on perusal of the records and other connected documents, I, district magistrate Srinagar, am satisfied that there is sufficient material to notify the above mentioned properties under the UAPA,” reads the order issued by Srinagar DM. Many properties of Jamaat have been seized during the ongoing crackdown against the banned outfit.

Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Investigation Agency has identified a total of 188 properties of Jamaat across Jammu and Kashmir worth hundreds of crores of rupees for further action. According to a police official, the Jamaat properties have been sealed to choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and militant networks hostile to India’s sovereignty.

