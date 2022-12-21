Home Nation

Tawang clash: India Caucus bats for robust ties with US

The Senate India Caucus is a bipartisan coalition that brings national attention to domestic and international issues that affect Indian and US economies and security.

Published: 21st December 2022

Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC near the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. Oct. 20, 2021. (AFP | Photo)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China's most recent aggression in Arunachal Pradesh is yet another reminder of why a strong security partnership with India is crucial to the national security of the United States and our allies, said the co-chairs of the India Caucus.

The Senate India Caucus is a bipartisan coalition that brings national attention to domestic and international issues that affect Indian and US economies and security. “The aggression marks yet another act of China’s threats to Indian territory, including China’s premeditated aggression on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 2020 which saw the deaths of approximately 20 Indian troops,’’ according to a statement of the India Caucus.

As co-chairs of the India Caucus has worked for years to deepen the US-India bilateral relationship. The India Caucus built on this progress by including the Khanna-Sherman-Schweikert amendment in the House-passed FY23 NDAA highlighting the immediate and serious regional border threats that India faces from China.

“We applaud the inclusion of Section 1260 in the FY23 Final Conference Report to strengthen military cooperation in critical areas like intelligence gathering, fifth generation aircraft, and emerging technologies to deter China’s aggression and encroachment in the Indo-Pacific region. The US and India share a unique bond as the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy, and as co-chairs of the Caucus we will continue to grow our security engagement and bilateral ties,’’ the statement added.

The India Caucus was formed in 2004 by Senators John Cornyn and Hillary Clinton. It was the first country-focused caucus established in the Senate. It promotes a relationship between India and the US, based on mutual trust and respect, to increase close collaboration across a broad spectrum of strategic interests, such as combating terrorism and promoting democracy, economic development, human rights, scientific research, and natural disaster relief.

The latest Caucus statement came in the backdrop of the December 9 clash where People’s Liberation Army troops came close to the LAC in Tawang Sector which was countered by Indian troops. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both the sides.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Paliament, “The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border.”

