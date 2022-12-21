Home Nation

Two UP men sent to jail for life for hacking to death five of a family in 2016

On the night of September 12, 2016, Kashmir Singh and Jogendra killed Sucha Singh, his wife Jaspreet Kaur, and his three children with a sword.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Prison, Jail

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

BAREILLY: A local court sentenced two men to life imprisonment for killing a farmer couple and their three children in Tigra village six years ago for testifying in a rape case against them, a court official said on Wednesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Harendra Bahadur Singh announced the verdict on Tuesday, he said.

Sucha Singh, his wife Jaspreet Kaur, and their three children were hacked to death on September 12, 2016, in the village under Hafiz Ganj Police Station area, government counsel Reetram Rajput said.

Singh's mother Baljit Kaur in her complaint had then said that her son was a drunk and short tempered and had married a woman from West Bengal and named her Jaspreet Kaur.

The root of the discord was in a dispute he had with his brothers over family property and land.

Rajput said that in February 2016, Sucha Singh, on behalf of his wife Jaspreet Kaur, had filed a rape complaint against his brother Kashmir Singh and brother-in-law Guru Major alias Jogendra.

Later, Sucha Singh, through his lawyer, settled the matter and took Rs 1 lakh from Kashmir Singh and Jogendra for not testifying against them in court, said Rajput.

However, he gave his testimony in court, and sent Kashmir and Jogendra into a vengeful rage.

On the night of September 12, 2016, Kashmir Singh and Jogendra killed Sucha Singh, his wife Jaspreet Kaur, and his three children with a sword.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP crime Tigra village Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp