Uproar in Jharkhand Assembly on MP Nishikant Dubey’s ‘rapist’ remark 

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Godda MP Nishikant Dubey’s statement against Chief Minister Hemant Soren, that no action was taken against Dildar Ansari who chopped his tribal wife into 50 pieces because the Chief Minister himself is a rapist, sparked uproar in Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday.

Notably, raising the issue in Lok Sabha on Monday, Dubey had said that “Day before yesterday, a girl from a primitive tribal community was forced to marry and after that, she was cut into 50 pieces. No action has been taken.

If this murder had taken place in Delhi, Kolkata or Mumbai, the media would have been raising it.

It is all because our Chief Minister himself is a ‘rapist’ for he was charged for the crime in 2013 and Maharashtra Government has recommended for CBI inquiry into the matter.”

Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav alleged Dubey of being involved in illegitimate relationships and that he always tries to defame the people of Jharkhand.

Yadav further added that such people in the Assembly have no right to say anything against the CM who represents 3.25 crore people.

“Words used by Godda MP for CM Hemant Soren, who has been representing 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand, was purely indecent. It did not happen for the first time as a few days back he spoke openly that those who talk about recruitment policy are Bangladeshi,” said Yadav.

He also added that Dubey always tries to defame the people of Jharkhand, and yesterday’s incident was one such attempt.

“Such indecent charges without any proof by a person, who himself is tainted and involved in illegitimate relationships, cannot be justified. Such a person has no right to say anything against anyone,” said Yadav. Jharkhand Assembly must criticize it and convey the message to Lok Sabha Speaker, he added.

Yadav was supported by JMM MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam.

The BJP MLAs on the second day of the winter session then staged a demonstration at the assembly accusing the state government of formulating an unconstitutional recruitment policy.

The MLAs with placards in their hands targeted the state government for its failure in providing jobs to unemployed youth and then befooling them by formulating an unconstitutional recruitment policy which Jharkhand High Court scrapped after hearing a petition in the matter three days ago.

Due to the trouble stirred up in the Jharkhand assembly by BJP MLAs, the assembly speaker has adjourned the proceedings until 12.45 am.

