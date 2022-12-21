Home Nation

Uttarakhand HC orders demolition on encroached railway land 

There are religious places, schools, business establishments and residences on an area spread over 29 acres of encroached railway land in Banbhoolpura.

Published: 21st December 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Railway Station

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday ordered demolition of constructions over encroached railway land at Banbhoolpura in Haldwani. A division bench of justices Sharad Sharma and RC Khulbe directed that a week’s notice be given to the encroachers after which the encroachments should be demolished.  

There are religious places, schools, business establishments and residences on an area spread over 29 acres of encroached railway land in Banbhoolpura. This order of the High Court will affect 4,300 families falling under the ambit of encroachment along with railway land. On November 9, 2016, the high court had ordered the removal of encroachments from the railway land within 10 weeks, while hearing a PIL filed by Ravi Shankar Joshi. 

The court had said that all encroachers should be brought under the Railway Public Premises (eviction of unauthorised occupants) Act 1971. The court had said that notice should be given to all encroachers under railway PPACT and public hearing should be held. The Railways told the High Court that 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani has been encroached upon, in which about 4,365 encroachers are present. No person was found to have valid land papers. 

During the hearing in this case, it was said on behalf of the encroachers that their side was not heard from the railways, so they should also be given a chance to be heard. While the railways argued that the railways has issued notices to all the encroachers under the PPACT. At the same time, the state government argued that this land does not belong to the state government, it is owned by the railways.  The petitioner said that despite repeated orders of the court, the encroachment was not removed. 

Therefore, the court had asked all the encroachers to submit their objections. After which the court reserved the decision after hearing all the objections and parties. After Tuesday’s decision of the court, the future of 4,300 families is now in jeopardy. Around 814.5 hectares of railway land, which is at least nine times the total area of the New Delhi railway station, is encroached upon across the country and almost one-fifth of this is only in the Northern Railway zone, according to the data submitted by the Railway Ministry in Parliament last year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp