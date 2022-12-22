Home Nation

Ankita Bhandari murder case: SIT identifies ‘VIP’ guest in 500-page chargesheet

According to sources, the guest has told the SIT that Pulkit charged an additional amount of at least Rs 10,000 for “special services.”

Uttarakhand receptionist murder protests

Protestors block the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand's Srinagar area on Sunday over the death of 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari. (Photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  The Uttarakhand Police’s Special Investigating Team claims to have reached the “VIP” for whom Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at Vantra Resort, was pressured to provide “special services.” The body of 19-year-old Ankita was recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. Her sudden disappearance and murder led to strong reactions across the country.

She worked as a receptionist at a resort run by Pulkit Arya, the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya. Ankita was reported missing for at least six days before the officials found her body. Three accused, including Pulkit Arya, are in jail.

While the police have refused to name the VIP, sources said the 500-page chargesheet filed by the police in a court in Kotdwar has revealed how the investigators got in touch with the “VIP guest.” Sources said the “guest” belongs to western Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said the guest’s statement has been recorded in three pages in the SIT’s chargesheet, which also reveals suspicious activities going on at the resort. The SIT questioned around 50 people staying at the resort during the investigation. Ankita had told her friend Pushpa that a guest at the resort had hugged her a week ago.

According to sources, the guest has told the SIT that Pulkit charged an additional amount of at least Rs 10,000 for “special services.” The police have named 97 witnesses in the chargesheet. Of these, 35 are employees of the resort and the people staying here.

