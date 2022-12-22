Home Nation

Arunachal, Assam hold border talks, hopeful of resolving disputes

Bora said the committee will submit the report of the meeting to the chief ministers of both the states, and they in turn will hand it over to the Centre.

Published: 22nd December 2022 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Tawang sector of the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh | Express

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The third round of regional committee-level border talks between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam succeeded in resolving certain issues along the interstate boundary, ministers of the two states said.

Addressing a press meet on Wednesday, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said a "threadbare discussion was held in a cordial atmosphere" to find a solution to disputes involving three districts along the boundary.

Mein said the committee members had visited the disputed areas in Namsai and Lohit districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Tinsukia in Assam, and interacted with various stakeholders before attending the meetings.

"We have come to the conclusion that there are no longer any issues in these areas," he said.

Bora said the committee will submit the report of the meeting to the chief ministers of both the states, and they in turn will hand it over to the Centre.

"People of both the states want to live in peace. It is usually some miscreants on either side of the border who create trouble. Our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been taking initiatives to resolve border disputes with neighbouring states in the region, and much progress has been made thus far," Bora said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also keen on resolving the problems as they want the people of the Northeast to live in harmony, he maintained.

Mein also pointed out that the discussion on border disputes was pending for the last seven decades owing to a "lack of political will".

"After the BJP came to power at the Centre, its leaders took initiatives to settle the inter-state border disputes once and for all," he said.

The first round of regional-level talks was held at Namsai and the second at Dibrugarh. The two states share an 804.1-km-long border.

Arunachal Pradesh, which was made a Union territory in 1972, has alleged that several forested tracts in the plains that had traditionally belonged to its hill tribal chiefs and communities were unilaterally transferred to Assam.

After Arunachal Pradesh achieved statehood in 1987, a tripartite committee was appointed which recommended that certain territories be transferred from Assam to Arunachal.

Assam contested the recommendation and the matter is in the Supreme Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
regional border talks Arunachal Pradesh Assam
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp