BJP will come in Bengal through election, not by poaching TMC MLAs

Adhikari also said that after coming to power in Bengal, bulldozers will run in the state like Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 22nd December 2022 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal's leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said the BJP has no intention to derail the Trinamool Congress-led Bengal government by poaching MLAs of the ruling party as the saffron camp will come to power in the state through election.

Referring to his earlier December deadline announcing three dates hinting that the TMC would not be able to run the government, Adhikari, while addressing a rally at his Kanthi hometown in East Midnapore, said, "I meant about important developments in Bengal politics. I never meant that we will derail the TMC government. Do you want to derail the government by poaching TMC MLAs? The BJP doesn’t want it. The BJP will come to power through elections."

Adhikari also said that after coming to power in Bengal, bulldozers will run in the state like Uttar Pradesh. Opposition parties alleged the use of bulldozers in UP emerged as a new source of hate in the saffron camp’s politics.

Adhikari’s rally in Kanthi was said to be a counter event of TMC’s national general secretary and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s rally in the same place recently.

Giving a call to ensure victory in the next year’s panchayat elections, Adhikari said the candidates winning in the rural polls will get houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).     

"We will field candidates in each and every seat in the panchayat elections and you will have to ensure the victory. I am announcing without any doubt the winning candidates will get houses under the PMAY," he said.

The PMAY scheme created embarrassment for the TMC presently as thousands of the ruling party’s panchayat functionaries and their relatives, who are not eligible, enrolled themselves under the central scheme.

