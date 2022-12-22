Home Nation

Christian tribals come under attack, flee Bastar villages

Published: 22nd December 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals protest against the attack on minorities on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Christian tribals belonging to some of the districts in Bastar zone in south Chhattisgarh, where the influence of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) has reportedly declined, are being increasingly targeted by local miscreants allegedly tied to Hindutva ideology, police sources said. 

The attacks have forced hundreds of adivasis Christians to flee from their native villages in the tribal-dominated Narayanpur district, about 350 km south of Raipur. The Chhattisgarh Christian Forum on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey narrating the ordeal faced by the tribals. 

They have also complained about the lack of support from the district/police administration.The Forum says the tribals’ homes and properties have been vandalised specifically owing to their faith by some groups owing allegiance to rightwing outfits. 

In the absence of tough administrative action, the tribals have fled their habitats in Narayanpur.
“The attacks on Christians are also being reported from districts of Kondagaon, Bijapur, Dilmili (Jagdalpur) besides Narayanpur over the last few months in the Bastar zone. It’s a covert campaign against the minority. They are not being allowed to practise their religion,” alleged Arun Pannalal, president of Chhattisgarh Christian Forum.

“We have taken appropriate action whenever such incidents have come to our notice”, said Sundarraj, IG (Bastar zone). Many victims of such attacks staged a protest outside the Narayanpur district collectorate demanding the registration of a case against those behind the violence.

Officials said the situation is serious in many areas. “In recent months, such confrontations have been frequent. One of the reasons is annoyance seen among a segment of tribal community that believes that the adivasis who converted are destroying their religious rituals and practices,” said a local official familiar with the development.

Many villagers who fled are now kept in different locations and community halls in Narayanpur. The district administration is providing them food and other amenities. 

