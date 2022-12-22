Citing huge financial burden, Maha govt rules out old pension scheme

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Wednesday that the government will not bring back the old pensions scheme in Maharashtra. He said that if the old pension scheme is implemented, then it will put the additional burden of Rs 1.10 lakh crore over Maharashtra state exchequer.

He was responding to a question in the state Assembly winter session in Nagpur mentioning that the pension scheme was discontinued in 2005. The Congress ruled states Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh government had earlier announced the old pension scheme. “As per MVA calculations, it will put additional Rs 1.10 lakh crore burden over state exchequer. Therefore, we are not in condition to bring back old pensions scheme,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said that therefore the government has also decided not to approve any new government aided schools in Maharashtra. “When we gave deadline to giving approval to the new government aided schools that time, the total proposals were 350 schools. But that numbers later increased up to 3,900. We want to look after the teachers but there is a limit also that we have to understand,” Deputy CM added.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole reiterated implementations of old pension schemes.he had earlier written to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray demanding resumption of the old pension scheme.

“The state employees do not want the self- contributory pension scheme as returns work out much lesser than the old scheme. If the Congress ruled state can implement the old pension scheme, then why not the Maharashtra government? Government employees should be given financial security in post-retirement,” Patole said.

‘Health dept on Covid alert, ready to contain virus’

Amid Covid-19 surge in China, Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant said that thermal testing of all passengers who are coming from China and other countries will begin again. “There is no need to be afraid. We are focusing on tracing, testing, tracking and treatment. if necessary, measures will be taken to contain the spread of the virus,” Tanaji Sawant said.

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Wednesday that the government will not bring back the old pensions scheme in Maharashtra. He said that if the old pension scheme is implemented, then it will put the additional burden of Rs 1.10 lakh crore over Maharashtra state exchequer. He was responding to a question in the state Assembly winter session in Nagpur mentioning that the pension scheme was discontinued in 2005. The Congress ruled states Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh government had earlier announced the old pension scheme. “As per MVA calculations, it will put additional Rs 1.10 lakh crore burden over state exchequer. Therefore, we are not in condition to bring back old pensions scheme,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. Fadnavis said that therefore the government has also decided not to approve any new government aided schools in Maharashtra. “When we gave deadline to giving approval to the new government aided schools that time, the total proposals were 350 schools. But that numbers later increased up to 3,900. We want to look after the teachers but there is a limit also that we have to understand,” Deputy CM added. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole reiterated implementations of old pension schemes.he had earlier written to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray demanding resumption of the old pension scheme. “The state employees do not want the self- contributory pension scheme as returns work out much lesser than the old scheme. If the Congress ruled state can implement the old pension scheme, then why not the Maharashtra government? Government employees should be given financial security in post-retirement,” Patole said. ‘Health dept on Covid alert, ready to contain virus’ Amid Covid-19 surge in China, Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant said that thermal testing of all passengers who are coming from China and other countries will begin again. “There is no need to be afraid. We are focusing on tracing, testing, tracking and treatment. if necessary, measures will be taken to contain the spread of the virus,” Tanaji Sawant said.