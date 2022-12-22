Home Nation

Citing huge financial burden, Maha govt rules out old pension scheme

Fadnavis said that therefore the government has also decided not to approve any new government aided schools in Maharashtra.

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Wednesday that the government will not bring back the old pensions scheme in Maharashtra. He said that if the old pension scheme is implemented, then it will put the additional burden of Rs 1.10 lakh crore over Maharashtra state exchequer.

He was responding to a question in the state Assembly winter session in Nagpur mentioning that the pension scheme was discontinued in 2005. The Congress ruled states Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh government had earlier announced the old pension scheme. “As per MVA calculations, it will put additional Rs 1.10 lakh crore burden over state exchequer. Therefore, we are not in condition to bring back old pensions scheme,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said that therefore the government has also decided not to approve any new government aided schools in Maharashtra. “When we gave deadline to giving approval to the new government aided schools that time, the total proposals were 350 schools. But that numbers later increased up to 3,900. We want to look after the teachers but there is a limit also that we have to understand,” Deputy CM added.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole reiterated implementations of old pension schemes.he had earlier written to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray demanding resumption of the old pension scheme. 
“The state employees do not want the self- contributory pension scheme as returns work out much lesser than the old scheme. If the Congress ruled state can implement the old pension scheme, then why not the Maharashtra government? Government employees should be given financial security in post-retirement,” Patole said.

‘Health dept on Covid alert, ready to contain virus’
Amid Covid-19 surge in China, Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant said that thermal testing of all passengers who are coming from China and other countries will begin again. “There is no need to be afraid. We are focusing on tracing, testing, tracking and treatment. if necessary, measures will be taken to contain the spread of the virus,” Tanaji Sawant said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra old pensions scheme Assembly winter session
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp