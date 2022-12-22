Home Nation

CJI proposes, govt disposes any relook in age of consent

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days after Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud urged Parliament to address concerns related to the age of consent under the POCSO Act, which criminalises consensual sex even in romantic relationships for those under the age of 18, the Centre emphatically ruled it out on Wednesday. 

The question “does not arise”, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Z. Irani told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question whether the government is considering changing the age of consent for consensual relationships to 16 years from the present 18.

She said the POCSO Act to safeguard children from sexual abuse and sexual offences, clearly defines a child below the age of 18 years.

“If any question arises in any proceeding before the Special Court whether a person is a child or not, such question shall be determined by the Special Court after satisfying itself about the age of the such person and it shall record in writing its reasons for such determination,” Irani said.

