DAC approves acquisition proposals worth 84,000cr for armed forces, coast guard

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a step to augment the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces and the Indian Coast Guard in future, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday accorded approval for Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 24 Capital Acquisition Proposals.

These proposals include six for the Indian Army, six for the Indian Air Force, 10 for the Indian Navy and two for the Indian Coast Guard for a total value of Rs 84,328 crore.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said, “It is pertinent to mention that 21 proposals, worth Rs 82,127 crore (97.4%), are approved for procurement from indigenous sources. This unprecedented initiative of DAC will not only modernise the Armed Forces but also provide a substantial boost to the defence industry to achieve the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.”

As per the MoD, the AoNs accorded will equip the Indian Army with platforms and equipment such as Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles, Light Tanks and Mounted Gun Systems providing a quantum jump to the Indian Army’s operational preparedness. Proposals approved also include the procurement of Ballistic Helmets, with enhanced protection levels, for soldiers.

Approvals for procurement of Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Multi-Purpose Vessels and High Endurance Autonomous Vehicles will further enhance maritime strength giving a boost to the Indian Navy’s capabilities, the MoD added.

The Indian Air Force will be further strengthened with enhanced lethal capabilities by the induction of a new range of missile systems, Long Range Guided Bombs, Range Augmentation Kit for conventional bombs and advanced surveillance systems.

In the case of the Indian Coast Guard, the procurement of Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels will enhance surveillance capability in the coastal areas to new heights.

