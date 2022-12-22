Dehradun Diary| Dustbins in cars coming to U’khand must: Nainital High Court

Narendra Sethi By

Dustbins in cars coming to U’khand must: HC

The next time you come to Uttarakhand, you will have to bring a dustbin in your car. It may sound strange, but for pollution control and environmental protection, the Nainital High Court on Tuesday passed a crucial order banning plastic waste in the state. A bench headed by Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi directed that portable dustbins to be installed in tourist and passenger vehicles coming in the state. The court said the state government will have to ensure strict compliance of the order. The court issued the order during the hearing of a PIL filed by Almora resident Jitendra Yadav.

Doon-Tehri tunnel to reduce congestion

The Uttarakhand government has given the green signal for the construction of tunnel from Dehradun to Tehri to facilitate tourism and reduce traffic. A 35-km-long tunnel will be opened in Koti Colony area near the lake. Tehri Lake is about 80 km from the Ranipokhari area from where the construction of the tunnel will start. It takes more than two hours to reach Tehri Lake currenty. After the construction of the tunnel, this distance can be completed within one hour. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working on a mega plan that will give a new dimension to Tehri lake. The original tunnel length will be 27 to 28 km.

New SIC officer appointed

The newly appointed State Information Commissioner Yogesh Bhatt was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh. Bhatt was introduced by Chief Information Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha on the occasion. Bhatt is a senior journalist and has also played an important role in the movement for Uttarakhand statehood. Information Commissioner of the Commission Vivek Sharma, Vipin Chandra, Arjun Singh were present on the occasion. CIC Punetha said that a total of 3,960 hearings were conducted by the Commission from January to November 2022, out of which a total of 2,631 claims were settled. A fine of about Rs 5 lakh was also in 43 cases while punishing the guilty PIOs.

