Failed theft bid leads to leakage of BPCL's diesel pipeline in Thane

A gang of miscreants made the unsuccessful bid to tap the fuel in Shil Phata area near Thane city which led to a minor leakage of the pipeline and a temporary shutdown of the facility.

Published: 22nd December 2022 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

THANE: National refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Thursday said there was a leakage in its diesel pipeline connecting Mumbai and Manmad in Maharashtra's district following a failed attempt to steal the fuel.

A gang of miscreants made the unsuccessful bid to tap the fuel in Shil Phata area near Thane city early Thursday morning, which led to a minor leakage of the pipeline and a temporary shutdown of the facility.

The pipeline is up and fully functional now, a   spokesman said.

Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said the leakage in the 18-inches high pressure diesel pipeline started at 5.21 am near a gas godown at Shil Phata near Thane and the fuel spilled into the area.

The area was then cordoned off for the repair work, he said, adding that Turbhe police officials from Navi Mumbai, local firemen and a BPCL team rushed to the spot and started the work to plug the leakage.

The 252-km diesel pipeline connects Mumbai and Manmad.

