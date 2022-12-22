Home Nation

Govt blocking debate on China, Weakening judiciary, says Sonia

Coming down heavily on the government’s China policy, she pointed out that the country is imports more from China than it exports.

Published: 22nd December 2022 09:58 AM

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday tore into the BJP government for its refusal to allow a debate in Parliament on the border situation, adding that the Centre’s failure to address security concerns is worrisome. 

Speaking to party MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament, Sonia said that while blocking debates, the BJP is also actively engaged in targeting the Opposition and any questioning voices, manipulating the media and undermining the institutions that stand in its way.

“The continuing incursions by China on our border are a matter of serious concern. The whole nation stands with our vigilant soldiers who repelled these attacks under difficult conditions. The government, however, stubbornly refuses to allow a discussion on the issue in Parliament,” she said, asking: “Why is China emboldened to continually attack us? What preparations have been made to repel these attacks, and what more needs to be done? What is the government’s policy to deter China from future incursions?”

Coming down heavily on the government’s China policy, she pointed out that the country is imports more from China than it exports. “Given that we continue to have a severe trade deficit with China, importing far more than we export, why is there no economic response to China’s military hostility? What is the government’s diplomatic outreach to the global community?’ the Congress leader asked.

Sonia also slammed the Narendra Modi government for what she termed attempts to ‘delegitimise’ the judiciary.  “Ministers have been enlisted to make speeches attacking the judiciary on various grounds,” she said. 

No conflict with judiciary: Rijiju
Law Minister Kiran Rijiju  said there is no conflict between the Centre and judiciary. “It’s my duty to answer questions in Parliament and this is not an attack on the judiciary,” he said, rejecting Sonia’s charges

