IndiGo passenger, air-hostess engage in heated exchange mid-air over meal choice

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the regulator is looking into the incident and shall take appropriate action.

Published: 22nd December 2022 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo

Representational Image. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo passenger and an air hostess were involved in a heated exchange over the choice of meals onboard a flight from Istanbul to Delhi, and aviation regulator DGCA is looking into the incident.

A video clip of the heated exchange onboard the flight on December 16 was shared on social media on Wednesday.

In a statement, the airline said it is looking into the incident.

"My crew is crying because of you," the IndiGo air hostess is heard telling the passenger.

The passenger is also heard telling her, "You are a servant of a passenger", to which she responded, "I am an employee and not your servant. I am not your servant."

At one point, the passenger said "why are you yelling? Shut up" to the air hostess, who also asks the former to "shut up", according to the nearly one-minute-long clip that was apparently shot by a passenger in the flight.

According to IndiGo, the issue related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the regulator is looking into the incident and shall take appropriate action.

"We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection. IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavour to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident," the airline said in the statement.

Codeshare allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

