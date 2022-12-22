It’s battle of ideologies, says Rahul in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Persisting with his ideological posturing against the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said while one ideology gives benefits to a select few, another is the voice of the people, farmers and labourers.

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed into Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. The Congress leader said inflation and unemployment are the biggest issues affecting the country. Rahul said the fight between the two ideologies “has been going on for thousands of years.”

On BJP leaders’ questioning the need for him to take up the Kanyakumari-Kashmir yatra, he said he was “opening a shop of love in the market of hate” through the yatra. The yatra was welcomed by ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda.

CHANDIGARH: Persisting with his ideological posturing against the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said while one ideology gives benefits to a select few, another is the voice of the people, farmers and labourers. Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed into Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. The Congress leader said inflation and unemployment are the biggest issues affecting the country. Rahul said the fight between the two ideologies “has been going on for thousands of years.” On BJP leaders’ questioning the need for him to take up the Kanyakumari-Kashmir yatra, he said he was “opening a shop of love in the market of hate” through the yatra. The yatra was welcomed by ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda.