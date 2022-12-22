Home Nation

It’s battle of ideologies, says Rahul in Haryana

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed into Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday morning.

Published: 22nd December 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi with former MP Deepender Singh Hooda and others during the Bharat Jodo yatra in Nuh . (Photo | PTI)

Rahul Gandhi with former MP Deepender Singh Hooda and others during the Bharat Jodo yatra in Nuh . (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Persisting with his ideological posturing against the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said while one ideology gives benefits to a select few, another is the voice of the people, farmers and labourers.

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed into Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. The Congress leader said inflation and unemployment are the biggest issues affecting the country. Rahul said the fight between the two ideologies “has been going on for thousands of years.”

On BJP leaders’ questioning the need for him to take up the Kanyakumari-Kashmir yatra, he said he was “opening a shop of love in the market of hate” through the yatra. The yatra was welcomed by ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress Rahul Gandhi ideology
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp