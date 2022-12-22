Lok Sabha adjourned thrice amid Opposition demand for debate on India-China border issue

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties repeatedly disrupted the Lok Sabha proceedings on Thursday while demanding a discussion on the Sino-Indian border issue, resulting in five adjournments.

This is the first time during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament that the Lok Sabha was repeatedly adjourned by disruptions created by opposition parties.

Not much legislative business could be transacted during the day.

At the fag end, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022.

It was referred to a joint committee of Parliament amid slogan shouting by Opposition members.

As soon as the House met, Speaker Om Birla read out obituary references.

He also urged the members to wear masks and spread awareness among people about COVID-19 in view of a rising number of cases of the infection in some countries, including China.

As Birla began the Question Hour and took up questions related to the road transport ministry, Opposition members were on their feet, protesting over various issues.

Members from the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shiv Sena and DMK demanded a discussion on the border issue with China.

Birla asked the Opposition members to participate in the Question Hour.

"I appeal to you to let the Question Hour run. You are disrupting the proceedings. Don't you want the House to function? You are answerable to the people," the speaker said.

As the Opposition continued with its protest, Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon.

When the House reassembled, it was adjourned again till 2 pm amid slogan shouting as reports of standing committees and other documents were tabled.

At 4 pm, when the House reconvened, matters of urgent public importance were taken up.

But as the Opposition continued with its protest, the proceedings were adjourned for 15 minutes till 4:30 pm.

When the proceedings began again, they barely continued for a few minutes during which Goyal introduced the bill.

Rama Devi, who was on the chair, adjourned the House for the day, reminding the Opposition members that people were watching them.

Amid the noisy scenes, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made a statement on the Covid situation in the country and the steps being taken by the government in this regard.

The Opposition members kept raising slogans during the minister's statement.

