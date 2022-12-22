Home Nation

Lok Sabha adjourned thrice amid Opposition demand for debate on India-China border issue

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said since the winter session would conclude on Friday, important legislative business should be allowed to take place

Published: 22nd December 2022 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Union MoS for Sports Nisith Pramanik and other MPs. (Photo | PTI)

Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Union MoS for Sports Nisith Pramanik and other MPs. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties repeatedly disrupted the Lok Sabha proceedings on Thursday while demanding a discussion on the Sino-Indian border issue, resulting in five adjournments.

This is the first time during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament that the Lok Sabha was repeatedly adjourned by disruptions created by opposition parties.

Not much legislative business could be transacted during the day.

At the fag end, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022.

It was referred to a joint committee of Parliament amid slogan shouting by Opposition members.

As soon as the House met, Speaker Om Birla read out obituary references.

He also urged the members to wear masks and spread awareness among people about COVID-19 in view of a rising number of cases of the infection in some countries, including China.

As Birla began the Question Hour and took up questions related to the road transport ministry, Opposition members were on their feet, protesting over various issues.

Members from the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shiv Sena and DMK demanded a discussion on the border issue with China.

Birla asked the Opposition members to participate in the Question Hour.

"I appeal to you to let the Question Hour run. You are disrupting the proceedings. Don't you want the House to function? You are answerable to the people," the speaker said.

As the Opposition continued with its protest, Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon.

When the House reassembled, it was adjourned again till 2 pm amid slogan shouting as reports of standing committees and other documents were tabled.

At 4 pm, when the House reconvened, matters of urgent public importance were taken up.

But as the Opposition continued with its protest, the proceedings were adjourned for 15 minutes till 4:30 pm.

When the proceedings began again, they barely continued for a few minutes during which Goyal introduced the bill.

Rama Devi, who was on the chair, adjourned the House for the day, reminding the Opposition members that people were watching them.

Amid the noisy scenes, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made a statement on the Covid situation in the country and the steps being taken by the government in this regard.

The Opposition members kept raising slogans during the minister's statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha Arunachal Border Clash India China ties
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp