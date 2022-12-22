Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A CBI court of Ghaziabad convicted nine policemen, including a retired officer, in a 16-year-old fake encounter case of Etah district on Wednesday. Of the nine, the court ordered life sentence to five with a penalty of Rs 38,000 on each and the rest were given a jail term of five years with a fine of Rs 11,000 each.

The case pertains to the fake encounter of a carpenter, Rajaram, in central UP’s Etah in 2006 for demanding wages for the work he had done in the kitchen of one of the accused. Rajaram was eliminated in a fake encounter after calling him a dacoit and lodging a fake case of loot against him.

Special CBI Judge Parvendra Kumar Sharma convicted the nine on Tuesday on charges of murder and destruction of evidence. The quantum of punishment was pronounced on Wednesday. After delivering the order, the court cancelled the bail of all the nine and ordered them to be sent to jail. The case was transferred to CBI on orders of the Allahabad High Court. The chargesheet in the case was filed in 2009.

LUCKNOW: A CBI court of Ghaziabad convicted nine policemen, including a retired officer, in a 16-year-old fake encounter case of Etah district on Wednesday. Of the nine, the court ordered life sentence to five with a penalty of Rs 38,000 on each and the rest were given a jail term of five years with a fine of Rs 11,000 each. The case pertains to the fake encounter of a carpenter, Rajaram, in central UP’s Etah in 2006 for demanding wages for the work he had done in the kitchen of one of the accused. Rajaram was eliminated in a fake encounter after calling him a dacoit and lodging a fake case of loot against him. Special CBI Judge Parvendra Kumar Sharma convicted the nine on Tuesday on charges of murder and destruction of evidence. The quantum of punishment was pronounced on Wednesday. After delivering the order, the court cancelled the bail of all the nine and ordered them to be sent to jail. The case was transferred to CBI on orders of the Allahabad High Court. The chargesheet in the case was filed in 2009.