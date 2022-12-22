'Step up surveillance, wear masks': Union Health Minister addresses Parliament amid Covid concerns

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a spurt in Covid cases in some parts of the world, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said the continuously evolving nature of the virus poses threat to global health in a way that impacts virtually every country.

The minister said India has been reporting 153 new cases on an average every day as against 5.87 lakh on a daily basis across the world.

"In view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations, states also need to focus on ensuring effective awareness within the community on adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour which includes use of masks, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, besides following physical distancing," he said.

Mandaviya said states have been advised to focus on heightened surveillance within the community and to undertake requisite control and containment measures.

He said states have also been advised to increase the whole genome sequencing of all positive cases for timely detection of newer variants, if any.

ALSO READ | Loss of smell most prevalent symptom of long Covid : Study

Mandaviya said states should ensure the coverage of COVID-19 vaccine's precaution doses are increased and awareness about them raised.

The minister said two per cent random sampling of all international passengers has already started from Thursday at all international airports to minimise the risk of ingress of any new variant into the country.

The Union Health Minister held a high-level review meeting with top officials and experts to chalk out strategies to prevent another spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

A new and highly transmissible BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant is behind a wider surge of COVID infections in China, the statement said. Three cases of the subvariant have been detected in India so far.

The secretaries of the departments of health, Ayush, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog VK Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman NL Arora, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

After the meeting concluded, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance."

ALSO READ | India on Covid alert: Screening of international passengers begins

The Minister was briefed that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 158 in the week ending December 19, 2022.

Key points from the review meeting

Noting that only 27-28 per cent of India's eligible population have taken the precaution dose of COVID-19, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul, after the meeting, said people should take the jab and also wear masks in crowded places.

The Centre's focus will be on blocking the new Covid cases from entering the country. Domestic and international airports are expected to come up with new guidelines for passengers after consultation with Covid experts.

ALSO READ | Masks back up, booster shots: Centre's advice amid Covid surge in China

The health ministry has also directed all states and Union territories to increase the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants.

The government has said samples of all Covid positive cases should be sent daily to INSACOG genome sequencing labs mapped with all states and Union Territories. INSACOG is a forum under the Health Ministry to study and monitor various strains of Covid in India.

Indian travellers returning from abroad, the Covid strains currently in the country and prevention protocols for the upcoming New Year celebrations would also be discussed, according to media reports.

People especially senior citizens have been advised to take booster shots.

NEW DELHI: Amid a spurt in Covid cases in some parts of the world, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations. Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said the continuously evolving nature of the virus poses threat to global health in a way that impacts virtually every country. The minister said India has been reporting 153 new cases on an average every day as against 5.87 lakh on a daily basis across the world. "In view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations, states also need to focus on ensuring effective awareness within the community on adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour which includes use of masks, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, besides following physical distancing," he said. Mandaviya said states have been advised to focus on heightened surveillance within the community and to undertake requisite control and containment measures. He said states have also been advised to increase the whole genome sequencing of all positive cases for timely detection of newer variants, if any. ALSO READ | Loss of smell most prevalent symptom of long Covid : Study Mandaviya said states should ensure the coverage of COVID-19 vaccine's precaution doses are increased and awareness about them raised. The minister said two per cent random sampling of all international passengers has already started from Thursday at all international airports to minimise the risk of ingress of any new variant into the country. The Union Health Minister held a high-level review meeting with top officials and experts to chalk out strategies to prevent another spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. A new and highly transmissible BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant is behind a wider surge of COVID infections in China, the statement said. Three cases of the subvariant have been detected in India so far. The secretaries of the departments of health, Ayush, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog VK Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman NL Arora, and other senior officials attended the meeting. After the meeting concluded, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance." ALSO READ | India on Covid alert: Screening of international passengers begins The Minister was briefed that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 158 in the week ending December 19, 2022. Key points from the review meeting Noting that only 27-28 per cent of India's eligible population have taken the precaution dose of COVID-19, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul, after the meeting, said people should take the jab and also wear masks in crowded places. The Centre's focus will be on blocking the new Covid cases from entering the country. Domestic and international airports are expected to come up with new guidelines for passengers after consultation with Covid experts. ALSO READ | Masks back up, booster shots: Centre's advice amid Covid surge in China The health ministry has also directed all states and Union territories to increase the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants. The government has said samples of all Covid positive cases should be sent daily to INSACOG genome sequencing labs mapped with all states and Union Territories. INSACOG is a forum under the Health Ministry to study and monitor various strains of Covid in India. Indian travellers returning from abroad, the Covid strains currently in the country and prevention protocols for the upcoming New Year celebrations would also be discussed, according to media reports. People especially senior citizens have been advised to take booster shots.