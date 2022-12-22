Home Nation

UP madrasa board mulls PG, UG degree upgrade

The proposal is significant as it comes after the controversial survey in which about 8,500 madrasas were found unrecognised.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  After the UP government ordered a survey of madrasas to ascertain their status, funding and infrastructure facilities being provided to students, the UP Madrasa Education Board (UPMEB) is contemplating a slew of proposals to spruce up the education system of Islamic institutions.

The UPMEB is considering the affiliation of postgraduate (Kaamil) and graduate (Faazil) courses of madrasas either to a state university or upgrading the degrees to a deemed university status to ensure wider recognition of the courses. Currently, UPMEB issues the postgraduate and graduate degrees of madrasas.

“The degrees which we issue to our students pursuing Kaamil and Faazil courses don’t have much acceptance outside this education system. So, we are now looking at upgrading the degrees either through affiliation with a state university or by getting the status of a deemed university. This will lend more meaning and wider acceptance to our degrees,” said UPMEB chairman Dr Iftekhar Ahmad Javed.

Official sources said the proposal was a part of the initiative to provide wider acceptance to degrees of students affiliated with the State Madrasa Board. The Madrasa Board is also contemplating a code for uniforms for the madrasa students and providing madrasas an option of shifting the closure to Sundays from Friday. Currently, the madrasas observe weekly closure on Fridays. 

Madrasa Board’s proposal

  •  Weekly closure to move from Friday to Sunday
  •  Uniform for all students
  •  Affiliation to state university or get a deemed university status
