Ankita murder: Three accused say no to narco test

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The three accused in the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at Vantara resort, refused to undergo narco and polygraph test.

The Court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Bhawana Pandey deferred the hearing after Amit Sajwan, the defence counsel, filed an affidavit saying the plea seeking a narco and polygraph test lacked clarity.

The plea for a narco and polygraph test of the accused was filed by the prosecution. The next date of hearing has now been fixed as January 3.

“The affidavit filed by the prosecution seeking narco and polygraph test of the accused lacks clarity. It says a narco and polygraph test of the accused has to be conducted. However, it does not say whether they want a narco test or a polygraph test or both. It also does not say for what purpose they want it,” Sajwan told reporters in Kotdwar.

DEHRADUN: The three accused in the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at Vantara resort, refused to undergo narco and polygraph test. The Court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Bhawana Pandey deferred the hearing after Amit Sajwan, the defence counsel, filed an affidavit saying the plea seeking a narco and polygraph test lacked clarity. The plea for a narco and polygraph test of the accused was filed by the prosecution. The next date of hearing has now been fixed as January 3. “The affidavit filed by the prosecution seeking narco and polygraph test of the accused lacks clarity. It says a narco and polygraph test of the accused has to be conducted. However, it does not say whether they want a narco test or a polygraph test or both. It also does not say for what purpose they want it,” Sajwan told reporters in Kotdwar.