Home Nation

Ankita murder: Three accused say no to narco test

The three accused in the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at Vantara resort, refused to undergo narco and polygraph test. 

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

polygraph test

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  The three accused in the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at Vantara resort, refused to undergo narco and polygraph test. 

The Court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Bhawana Pandey deferred the hearing after Amit Sajwan, the defence counsel, filed an affidavit saying the plea seeking a narco and polygraph test lacked clarity. 
The plea for a narco and polygraph test of the accused was filed by the prosecution. The next date of hearing has now been fixed as January 3.

“The affidavit filed by the prosecution seeking narco and polygraph test of the accused lacks clarity. It says a narco and polygraph test of the accused has to be conducted. However, it does not say whether they want a narco test or a polygraph test or both. It also does not say for what purpose they want it,” Sajwan told reporters in Kotdwar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ankita Bhandari Murder narco polygraph test
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp