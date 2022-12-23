'Antilia' bomb scare case: Bombay HC grants bail to dismissed policeman Riyazuddin Kazi

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to dismissed policeman Riyazuddin Kazi, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Kazi, who had closely worked with accused policeman Sachin Waze, was posted with the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Crime Branch when a gelatin sticks-laden Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was found parked near 'Antilia', industrialist Mukesh Ambani's official residence in south Mumbai.

In his bail plea filed through advocate Hasnain Kazi, the former policeman said he was not charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the charges against him were bailable.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, had submitted that there was no evidence of Kazi's involvement in the planting of gelatin sticks in the SUV near 'Antilia' or of him being involved in Hiran's murder.

The evidence against him was of collecting crucial evidence, that of DVR of CCTV, without making official records like sealing and 'panchanama', and of destroying them, Singh had said.

After hearing both sides, the court granted bail to the accused. A detailed order about this decision is not available yet. Kazi's role came to light after Waze was arrested on March 13 last year. He is accused of destroying evidence pertaining to the case.

Apart from Kazi and Waze, other accused in the case include former 'encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma and former policemen Vinayak Shinde and Sunil Mane.

An explosives-laden SUV was found near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25 last year, and Hiran, who had claimed that he was in possession of the SUV before it was stolen, was found dead in a creek in Thane some days later on March 5.

