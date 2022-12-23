Arunachal to ‘humanise’ its prisons; first central jail to be named as 'Correctional Centre'

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: BJP-ruled Arunachal Pradesh will “humanise” its prisons for a societal and administrative change in attitude towards prisoners. With this approach in mind, the state’s first Central Jail would be named “Correctional Centre”, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said. “We will ensure every effort is made to reform prisoners and provide them with the skills and opportunities required for their meaningful rehabilitation as productive and participative members of society,” Khandu said after laying the foundation stone of the Central Jail. He said the state government would try to ensure that the prisoners become integral members of the society after their release. Stating that they have been always treated as a burden on the society, he said, “We will move further away from this de-humanizing notion. While ensuring the dignity of every prisoner, the government is making efforts to educate prisoners, involve them in skill development activities and link them to employment enhancement opportunities.” The state government decided to facilitate the continuation of education of the prison inmates by collaborating with the Rajiv Gandhi University in the state. It will provide them distance education. “I am happy to know that presently two inmates have applied for post-graduate courses while three are starting their graduate level courses,” he said. Arunachal has one of India’s lowest rates of crimes against women and children. “In 2021, chargesheets in Arunachal have been filed in 87.09% arrests. Both these are a testament to our government’s policies and approach towards speedy and scientific investigations and filing of chargesheets in time to ensure that no guilty is let free and that no innocent suffers needlessly,” the CM said. He assured that the government’s focus was on upholding the finest tenets of criminal justice system, keeping in mind the rights of both victims and accused, and the maintenance of law and order.