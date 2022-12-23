Home Nation

Four killed as car falls into gorge in Chhattisgarh

Soon after being alerted about it, a police team was rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched in the 50-feet deep gorge where the vehicle had fallen, she said.

By PTI

KAWARDHA: Four persons were killed and as many others injured when their car fell into a gorge in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The deceased included three women, of whom one was a septuagenarian, they said.

The incident took place around 1 am at Polmi Ghati under Kukdur police station limits when the victims were returning to their native place in Bemetara district from Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) where they had gone for the immersion of mortal remains of their deceased family member, Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Thakur said.

Soon after being alerted about it, a police team was rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched in the 50-feet deep gorge where the vehicle had fallen, she said.

While three persons identified as Fagu Yadav (60), Sati Bai (35) and Kaushilya (70) died on the spot in the accident, another- Malti (45) succumbed to injuries while being taken to Raipur for treatment, she said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, she added.

