Govt to vaccinate 9 to 14-year-old schoolgirls against cervical cancer

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre will be providing cervical cancer vaccine for girls aged between 9 and 14 years through schools and has asked states and union territories to start collating the number of girls enrolled in classes 5 to 10 in each district.

India is all set to launch next year its first indigenously developed Human Papilloma Virus(HPV) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer. The National Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended introducing HPV Vaccine in the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) with a one-time catch-up for 9-14-year-old adolescent girls followed by routine introduction at nine years.

In a joint letter, the Union Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted that globally, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women. In India, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women, and India contributes to the most significant proportion of the global cervical cancer burden.

The Education Ministry, in a statement, said that for girls who are unable to attend school on the campaign day, the vaccination would be provided at a health facility. In contrast, for out-of-school girls, the campaign would be conducted through Community Outreach and Mobile teams. For registration, recording and reporting of vaccination numbers, the U-WIN App would be used.

The Centre also directed the states and union territories to create awareness of the prevention of cervical cancer and the importance of the HPV vaccine among girl students across the country. Cervical cancer is preventable and curable if detected early and managed effectively. Most cervical cancers are associated with the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). The HPV vaccine can prevent most cases of cervical cancer if the vaccine is given before girls or women are exposed to the virus.

In the letter, states were asked to organise HPV vaccination centres in schools for vaccination; to direct District Education Officer to support District Immunisation Officer and be part of the efforts of District Task Force on Immunization (DTFI) under the District Magistrate and to coordinate with government school and private school management board in the district.

The centre also asked the states to identify a nodal person in each school to coordinate vaccination activities and collate the number of 9-14 years of girls in the school and bulk upload the same in U-WIN.

Stress was also given to generate awareness through school teachers to all parents during Special Parents-Teachers Meetings (PTAs).

“Supporting in generating an up-to-date list of all types of school (UDISE+) in each block for micro-planning and access to GlS mapping of schools to districts immunisation officers for developing micro-plans so that none of the school is missed during the vaccination drive,” the ministry said.

UNIVERSAL IMMUNISATION PROGRAMME

9 and 14 years-old girls will be vaccinated through schools

States and UTs asked to start collating the number of girls in Class 5 to 10 in each district

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women

In India, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women

States and union territories to create awareness of the prevention of cervical cancer

