Guwahati airport employee walks 100 km in 16 hours 35 mins, sets record

Published: 23rd December 2022 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Ratul Kumar Jakharia.

Ratul Kumar Jakharia. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An employee of the Airports Authority of India has set a new record in India by walking 100 km in the shortest time.
 
The 55-year-old Ratul Kumar Jakharia, who is posted at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, walked the distance in 16 hours and 35 minutes.

“He started his walk at 4.03 am on November 7, 2022 from the Azara Police Station, reached Boko (Singora) and returned to the Azara Police Station at 8.38 pm the same day. He covered 100 km in 16 hours and 35 mins,” the airport authority said in a statement.

He is the oldest in the country to walk 100 km in one day. The airport authority organised a grand function on Thursday where Jakharia was felicitated. 

Snehasis Dutta, who is the chief operating officer of the Guwahati International Airport Limited, handed over the certificate received from the India Book of Records to the record holder in the presence of the members of the Azara Sports Club under which he endeavoured.

