Himachal govt woman employee arrested for leaking JOA (IT) exam paper

By PTI

HAMIRPUR: A woman employee of the Himachal Pradesh State Staff Selection Commission was arrested from Hamirpur district for allegedly leaking the paper of the junior office assistant JOA (IT) examination, officials said.

The woman was on the radar of the Vigilance Department for a long time. Acting on a tip-off, the house of the woman was raided on Friday and she was caught selling paper of JOA(IT), they said.

During the search of her house, the Vigilance Department sleuths recovered Rs 2.50 lakh and confiscated a computer there, the officials said.

About one and a half lakh candidates have applied for the examination, scheduled to be held on December 25 (Sunday).

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Vigilance, Renu Sharma was supervising the entire operation and was also at the house of the arrested employee during the raid, the officials said. This is not the first time that a paper of a recruitment examination has been leaked in the hill state.

Earlier this year, a constable recruitment examination paper too was leaked. The paper leak had shocked the state. As many as 253 people were arrested during the course of investigation and chargesheets were filed against over 181 accused.

The CBI is now probing the case.

HAMIRPUR: A woman employee of the Himachal Pradesh State Staff Selection Commission was arrested from Hamirpur district for allegedly leaking the paper of the junior office assistant JOA (IT) examination, officials said. The woman was on the radar of the Vigilance Department for a long time. Acting on a tip-off, the house of the woman was raided on Friday and she was caught selling paper of JOA(IT), they said. During the search of her house, the Vigilance Department sleuths recovered Rs 2.50 lakh and confiscated a computer there, the officials said. About one and a half lakh candidates have applied for the examination, scheduled to be held on December 25 (Sunday). Assistant Superintendent of Police, Vigilance, Renu Sharma was supervising the entire operation and was also at the house of the arrested employee during the raid, the officials said. This is not the first time that a paper of a recruitment examination has been leaked in the hill state. Earlier this year, a constable recruitment examination paper too was leaked. The paper leak had shocked the state. As many as 253 people were arrested during the course of investigation and chargesheets were filed against over 181 accused. The CBI is now probing the case.